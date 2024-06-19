Left Menu

Major Blaze Erupts at Azov Oil Depot Following Drone Attack

A fire at an oil depot in Azov, Russia, has been burning for more than 24 hours after a drone attack reportedly conducted by Ukraine's Security Service. Emergency services localized the fire affecting several oil storage tanks. The attack targeted energy infrastructure, impacting 22 fuel tanks in the region.

A blaze at an oil depot in the town of Azov in Russia's southern region of Rostov has been raging for more than 24 hours, local emergency services said on Wednesday. Several oil storage tanks were engulfed in fire after a drone attack early on Tuesday that a Ukraine intelligence source said was conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

"The fire at the Azov district has been localized at the 3,200 square metres at 05:30 (0200 GMT)," the emergency service said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday. The source told Reuters the attack struck the Azovskaya and Azovnefteprodukt depots that have a total of 22 fuel tanks.

Kyiv has often said that targeting Russia's energy, military and transport infrastructure undermines Moscow's military effort. The town of Azov is situated on the Don River and is about 16 km (10 miles) from the Sea of Azov.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

