GST 2.0: C-Suite Executives Favor Further Reforms for Enhanced Efficiency

A recent Deloitte survey reveals a burgeoning positive outlook on GST among C-suite executives, who are advocating for further reforms to improve the tax system's efficiency.

The GST@7 survey highlights critical areas needing attention, from rationalizing tax rates to enhancing dispute resolution processes. Notably, technology and automation, such as e-invoicing, have been pivotal in bolstering confidence in GST.

Reflecting an increasing trust in GST's role, the survey indicates that 84% of respondents view GST favorably in 2024, compared to 72% in 2023. Calls for GST 2.0 reforms underscore a commitment to making the regime more robust and responsive to taxpayer needs.

