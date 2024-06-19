8X Ventures Initiates Rs 200 Crore Fund for Emerging DeepTech Startups

Deeptech-focused venture capital firm 8X Ventures announced on Wednesday the first close of its Rs 200 crore fund, supplemented by an additional Rs 100 crore greenshoe option. The firm plans to finance 18-20 early-stage startups over the next three years.

Based out of IIT-Madras, the firm has already received commitments exceeding Rs 60 crore, with an investor pipeline indicating further contributions. The fund aims to offer initial cheques ranging between Rs 2-5 crore each, targeting total investments of up to Rs 20 crore in 8-10 startups.

According to 8X Ventures Managing Partner Chirag Gupta, companies emerging from Indian DeepTech sectors like water sanitation and hygiene (WASH), industry 4.0, advanced Computing, BioTech, and B2B Enterprise SaaS are set to address fundamental global issues and create significant shareholder value.

