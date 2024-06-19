Stockify Fintech Launches New Kolkata Office to Tap Eastern Market

Stockify, a customer-centric platform specializing in unlisted or pre-IPO shares, has announced its plans to extend its operational footprint with a new office in Kolkata, effective from July 2024. This strategic move aligns with the company's vision of reinforcing its presence in India's eastern region while targeting a $20 million revenue milestone for the year.

Since its founding in 2022 by Piyush Jhunjhunwala—a CA from India and CPA from the USA with over two decades of global financial expertise—and Co-founder Rahul Khatuwala, Stockify Fintech has experienced rapid growth. Khatuwala leads the company's Indian operations.

''We are thrilled to be expanding into Kolkata, a burgeoning hub for fintech innovation,'' stated Rahul Khatuwala, Co-Founder of Stockify Fintech. ''Our new office will bolster our mission to provide both retail and high-net-worth investors, including NRIs, access to unlisted shares and various other investment opportunities.''

Stockify Fintech's product offerings are extensive, encompassing pre-IPO shares, startup funding, mutual funds, bonds, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), and insurance-linked investments. The company's unique selling proposition lies in its comprehensive service array and its concentration on investments in pre-IPO shares, giving early investors an opportunity to secure stocks at lower prices before they debut on the stock market.

''Our key goal is to enable investors to gain access to blue-chip stocks before they are listed on the Indian Stock Market, facilitating substantial returns,'' emphasized Piyush Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Stockify Fintech.

Stockify Fintech remains committed to aiding investors in maximizing their wealth through early-stage investments. For more information on Stockify's offerings, please visit https://stockify.net.in/ or contact info@stockify.net.in. Rahul Khatuwala can also be reached at +91 (95918 10391).

