Left Menu

Vandalism at Stonehenge by Just Stop Oil Activists

Environmental protesters from the group Just Stop Oil sprayed paint on Stonehenge, leading to the arrests of two individuals. The incident has drawn attention to their campaign against fossil fuel extraction. This marks another in a series of disruptive protests by the group, aimed at urging the British government to halt oil, gas, and coal use by 2030.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 18:00 IST
Vandalism at Stonehenge by Just Stop Oil Activists
AI Generated Representative Image

Environmental protesters sprayed paint on Britain's Stonehenge on Wednesday, with footage online showing orange marks covering some of the stones of the world-famous prehistoric megalithic structure.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of damaging the ancient monument, local police said in a statement. In video released by environmental group Just Stop Oil, two protesters were seen running towards two of Stonehenge's megaliths and spraying paint as another person attempted to stop them.

The monument in southern England is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Britain's most visited tourist spots. Just Stop Oil has gained prominence in Britain for disruptive environmental protests, with its activists shutting down major roads, disrupting cultural and sporting events and even throwing soup at a

Van Gogh painting .

The group wants the British government to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030. English Heritage, the charity that cares for Stonehenge, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024