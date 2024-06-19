Union Minister Launches 10th Round of Commercial Coal Auctions
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy is set to launch the 10th round of commercial coal auctions, featuring 60 mines that include both coking and non-coking coal. The initiative aims to boost domestic coal production and enhance energy security, supporting regional economic development and job creation.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will launch the 10th round of commercial coal auctions on Friday, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday. The event will see 60 mines being put on the block, a move aimed at boosting domestic coal production and ensuring energy security for the nation.
The Ministry of Coal elaborated that the auctions will offer a mix of both coking and non-coking coal mines. The launch ceremony will be held on June 21 in Hyderabad, with notable attendees including the Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey, Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena.
This round of auctions features 60 coal blocks strategically located across various states to foster regional economic development and job opportunities. Of these, 24 mines are fully explored while 36 are partially explored. Additionally, five mines are under the second attempt of round 9 of commercial coal auctions.
