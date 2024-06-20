WestBridge Capital Sells Stake in AU Small Finance Bank for Rs 845 Crore

Private equity firm WestBridge Capital divested a 1.7 per cent stake in AU Small Finance Bank on Wednesday, amounting to a transaction value of Rs 845 crore through an open market operation.

WestBridge Capital, operating through its affiliate Westbridge AIF I, executed the sale via a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), according to available data.

The affiliate offloaded 1.30 crore shares, translating to a 1.75 per cent stake in the Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank. The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 650.08 each, generating a total transaction value of Rs 845.10 crore.

Post-sale, WestBridge Capital's holding in the bank declined to 2.07 per cent from 3.82 per cent.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I acquired 43.34 lakh shares of AU Small Finance Bank at an average price of Rs 650 per piece, culminating in a deal worth Rs 281.71 crore. The identities of other buyers remain unconfirmed.

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank dropped 1.25 per cent, closing at Rs 656.20 apiece on the NSE.

