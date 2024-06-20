Nationwide Blackout Strikes Ecuador: Authorities Rush to Resolve Crisis
Ecuador experienced a nationwide blackout due to a failure in the transmission line, causing massive disruptions across the country. Authorities, including public works and acting energy minister Roberto Luque, are working swiftly to restore electricity and identify the cascade disconnection's root cause.
Ecuador has been affected by a nationwide blackout, which authorities are working on resolving, public works minister Roberto Luque said on X on Wednesday.
"There is a failure in the transmission line that caused a cascade disconnection, so there is no electricity at a national scale," said Luque, who is also the acting energy minister.
