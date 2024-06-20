Left Menu

Nationwide Blackout Strikes Ecuador: Authorities Rush to Resolve Crisis

Ecuador experienced a nationwide blackout due to a failure in the transmission line, causing massive disruptions across the country. Authorities, including public works and acting energy minister Roberto Luque, are working swiftly to restore electricity and identify the cascade disconnection's root cause.

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 20-06-2024 02:31 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 02:31 IST
Nationwide Blackout Strikes Ecuador: Authorities Rush to Resolve Crisis
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Ecuador has been affected by a nationwide blackout, which authorities are working on resolving, public works minister Roberto Luque said on X on Wednesday.

"There is a failure in the transmission line that caused a cascade disconnection, so there is no electricity at a national scale," said Luque, who is also the acting energy minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
2
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
3
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global
4
Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024