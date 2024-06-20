IMD predicts light to moderate rain for Delhi NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted light to moderate intensity rain and winds would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi NCR in the next couple of hours bringing much respite from the scorching heat. "Light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speeds of 20-30 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central-Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua (U.P.) during next 2 hours," the IMD said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, as the national capital and its surrounding region continue to face severe hot weather conditions, the IMD on Wednesday said that the monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30. The weather department had also issued a red alert for West Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.

IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told ANI, "We had issued a red alert for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar on Tuesday, but on Wednesday conditions have improved. There has been rainfall activity in Bihar. For Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR, we have issued an orange alert but for West Uttar Pradesh we have issued a red alert for the next 2 days. In Delhi-NCR, the temperature is expected to be around 40 degrees Celcius. Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30." On Wednesday the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital reported five deaths due to suspected heatstroke while at least 12 people, mostly daily wage labourers were in critical condition battling for their lives on ventilator support.

According to Dr Ajay Shukla, Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital, 11 people were admitted to the hospital on Tuesday with heat stroke, the highest reported in a single day this season. He said that since the beginning of the heatwave about a month or so ago at least 45 people have been admitted with heat-related ailments to date. "A total of 22 patients have been admitted to the hospital and five have lost their lives due to suspected heatstroke. 12 patients are on ventilators and in critical situation. The majority of patients are labourers who work in extreme conditions," the hospital official said.

He also added that the main reason for the deaths was a delay in reaching the hospital. "So far we have received a total of 45-50 patients and around 7 people have died since the beginning of the heatwave situation," he said. "Most of the patients are poor migrant labourers. They do a lot of physical work so they are very prone to heatstroke. Most of the patients die because they are late in reaching the hospital. The mortality rate in this is 60-70 per cent. If treatment is delayed, the number of deaths can be quite high," he added

The doctor said that most patients were middle-aged. "Most of them are labourers most of them are breadwinners of the family. This is one set of patients. The other set of patients are the neglected patients, the elderly who are in their house. Mostly they were on the top floor; they were not taking care of their hydration because of their elderly age," said Dr Amlendu Yadav, HOD, Department of Emergency Medicine, RML Hospital. (ANI)

