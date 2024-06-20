Left Menu

Ukraine Endures Latest Wave of Russian Drone and Missile Strikes

Russian drone and missile strikes targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure, severely damaging facilities and injuring workers. Ukraine's air force managed to intercept some of the attacks, but significant damage was still reported, including power outages and injuries. The strikes predominantly focused on eastern Ukraine, particularly the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 11:42 IST
Ukraine Endures Latest Wave of Russian Drone and Missile Strikes
AI Generated Representative Image

Russian drone and missile strikes damaged energy infrastructure across Ukraine on Thursday in the latest major attack on the country's civilian energy system, the Ukrainian energy ministry said.

The energy ministry said the attack injured three workers at one energy facility and cut power for some consumers. Ukrainian energy firm DTEK said that one of its thermal power plants had also been seriously damaged. Kyiv says Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure this spring have knocked out half the country's power generating capacity and forced rolling blackouts.

The Ukrainian air force said it shot down five out of nine missiles and all 27 drones launched by Russia over 10 Ukrainian regions during Thursday's attack. The military said Russia mostly targeted eastern Ukraine, specifically Dnipropetrovsk region.

Dnipropetrovsk's governor said the air force shot down five drones and four missiles over his region. Three men were injured in the attack, which also damaged seven homes, he said. Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said Ukraine's air defence shot down all air weapons on their approach to the capital with no damage or injuries reported in the city.

Air defences also downed four drones over the central region of Vinnytsia where debris damaged a critical infrastructure object, the regional governor said. Russia says energy infrastructure is a legitimate military target and denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

