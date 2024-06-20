Vietnam Enables Zarubezhneft to Expand Offshore Ventures
Vietnam has granted an investment license to Zarubezhneft for the development of Block 11-2 offshore. This highlights Vietnam's commitment to expand its offshore energy projects and engage in international collaborations to boost its energy sector.
Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 12:48 IST
June 20 (Reuters) -
* VIETNAM AWARDS INVESTMENT LICENCE TO ZARUBEZHNEFT TO DEVELOP BLOCK 11-2 OFFSHORE VIETNAM
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
