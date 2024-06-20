Putin Seeks Energy and Security Partnership with Vietnam
During a visit to Vietnam, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed interest in collaborating with Vietnam on energy and security. Following a defense pact with North Korea, Putin emphasized building a reliable security structure in Asia-Pacific and mentioned Russian investments in Vietnam’s liquefied natural gas projects.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a visit to Vietnam on Thursday that Russia was keen to partner with the southeast Asian country in energy and security.
A day after signing a mutual defence agreement with North Korea, Putin said Moscow and Hanoi are interested in building what he called a reliable security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region. He also said Russian companies were ready to invest in liquefied natural gas projects in Vietnam.
The Russian leader made the comments in a televised news briefing with Vietnamese President To Lam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
