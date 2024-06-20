Putin Seeks Energy and Security Partnership with Vietnam

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a visit to Vietnam on Thursday that Russia was keen to partner with the southeast Asian country in energy and security.

A day after signing a mutual defence agreement with North Korea, Putin said Moscow and Hanoi are interested in building what he called a reliable security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region. He also said Russian companies were ready to invest in liquefied natural gas projects in Vietnam.

The Russian leader made the comments in a televised news briefing with Vietnamese President To Lam.

