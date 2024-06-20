Left Menu

Transnet to Appeal $344 Million Tariff Dispute Ruling

Transnet plans to appeal a court ruling awarding Sasol and TotalEnergies around 6.2 billion rand ($344 million) in damages and interest over a tariff dispute. The judgment has significant implications for Transnet’s financial obligations. The lawsuit, rooted in a 1967 agreement, addresses historic overcharges in crude oil transportation.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 14:25 IST
Transnet to Appeal $344 Million Tariff Dispute Ruling
AI Generated Representative Image

South Africa's logistics utility Transnet said on Thursday it would appeal a court decision to award Sasol and TotalEnergies about 6.2 billion rand ($344 million) in damages and interest to settle a tariff dispute.

Sasol said earlier on Thursday that it won the award in a High ruling against Transnet, which it accused of overcharging it for transporting crude oil for several years. "The judgment thus has enormous implications not only for the public purse but also for Transnet's ability to discharge its obligations," Transnet said in a statement.

"Transnet intends to appeal the judgment," it added. In 2017, Sasol Oil joined TotalEnergies, its joint venture partner in the Natref crude oil refinery, in a lawsuit against Transnet Pipelines over a tariff dispute.

"On 18 June 2024, judgement was handed down by the High Court in Sasol Oil and TotalEnergies' favour. Damages in the amount of 3,889,475,802 rand plus interest amounting to approximately 2.3 billion rand ($128 million) were awarded to Sasol Oil," Sasol said in a statement. TotalEnergies was not immediately available to comment.

The dispute has its roots in a 1967 agreement between the then South African government and Total, which established an inland crude oil refinery at a time when coastal refineries were struggling to meet inland demand. To secure the participation of Total in the inland refinery Natref, the government put in place a pipeline tariff structure that would match the costs of a coastal processing facility.

Sasol, which was set up as a state-owned business in 1950 and privatised in 1979, owns 63,64% of Natref, with TotalEnergies holding the remainder. ($1 = 17.9996 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Educators: The Role of VR in Teacher Training for Suspected Child Sexual Abuse

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024