Rajasthan: NCB organise anti-drug bike rally in Jaipur to create awareness against drug abuse

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) organised an anti-drug bike rally in Jaipur on Sunday to create awareness against drug abuse ahead of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, on June 26. Around 200 bikers participated in the rally.

Biju George Joseph, Jaipur Police Commissioner, said, "Narcotics Control Bureau and the central govt have organised a 14-day awareness campaign against drug abuse till June 26. Operation 'Kavach' by the Narcotics Control Bureau and local Police will continue. In the last one year lot of cases have been registered. Strict action will be taken against those who sell and buy drugs." Ghanshyam Soni, IRS, Zonal Director, NCB, said that the main reason behind this bike rally is that Jaipur is becoming the hub of artificial drugs.

Ghanshyam Soni said, "The NCB is conducting this rally from June 12 to June 26 ahead of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The main reason behind this bike rally is that this time Jaipur is becoming the hub of artificial drugs. The goal of Operation 'Kavach' is to break the chain of drugs. Under Operation Prayogsala, along with ATS Gujarat, we caught drugs worth Rs 300 crores from MD labs. Earlier, in an effort to promote a drug-free India, Delhi Police organised a walkathon at India Gate as part of their 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwara,' aiming to raise awareness about the perils of drug addiction.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from various sectors of society, including actor Ranvijay Singha, who emphasised the importance of youth potential in global achievements. He stated, "We are performing well in the world because the large size of our youth has a lot of promises. Drug addiction can prove to be a hurdle in their journey." "It is our duty to ensure a drug-free environment and raise our voices to create awareness about the repercussions of drug awareness. Days like these are a part of the process which will eventually solve the issue," he added.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, is marked on 26 June every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse. (ANI)

