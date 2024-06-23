Yogi government sets target to plant 35 crore saplings to expand UP's green cover

With collective support and effort, the Yogi government has planned to plant 350 million saplings this year to expand Uttar Pradesh's green areas. The goal is to increase the state's green cover from 9 to 15 percent by 2026-27 with public cooperation. Additionally, specific targets have been set for all departments and divisions in the state-wide campaign. The Yogi government has also directed proper preparations to ensure the availability of high-quality saplings for all stakeholders.

Preparations have begun for a safe plantation and the achievement of the target this year like it was sone in 2023. The goal is to plant 350 million saplings, with specific targets assigned to various departments: 140 million from Forest, Environment, and Climate Change, 125.9 million from Rural Development, 25 million from Agriculture, 15.5 million from Horticulture, 12.8 million from Panchayati Raj, 10.6 million from Revenue, 3.5 million from Urban Development, 1.8 million from Higher Education, 1.4 million from Silk, 1.3 million each from Public Works, Railways, and Water Power, 1.2 million from Basic Education, 1.1 million from Health, 900,000 from Industry, 800,000 each from Industrial Development and Secondary Education, 700,000 each from Home-Animal Husbandry, 600,000 each from Energy and Cooperation, 500,000 each from Housing Development, Defence, and Technical Education, and 300,000 each from Labour and Transport.

Under the campaign, saplings will be planted in all 18 divisions. Targets for all have been fixed. Lucknow division has been given the target of planting the maximum number of saplings. Four crore saplings will be planted in the Lucknow division. 3.13 crore in Kanpur division, 2.76 crores in Chitrakoot, 2.58 crore in Jhansi, 2.27 crore in Mirzapur, 2.20 crore in Ayodhya, 1.95 crores in Devipatan, 1.89 crores in Prayagraj, 1.87 crores in Bareilly, 1.78 crore in Varanasi, 1.76 crore in Moradabad, 1.74 crore in Agra, 1.43 crore in Gorakhpur, 1.34 crore in Azamgarh, 1.20 crore in Aligarh, 1.14 crore in Meerut division, 1.08 crore in Basti and 88 lakh in Saharanpur division. There will also be geo-tagging of plantation sites. The Forest Department will plant 12.60 crore saplings in the divisions, and other departments will plant around 22.40 crore saplings. The Yogi government has directed officials to plant trees statewide to turn Uttar Pradesh green. Trees will be planted on forest land, village panchayat and community land, around expressways and canals, on land owned by development authorities and industrial complexes, on defence and railway land, on medical and educational institution grounds, on other government properties, on private farmland with farmers' cooperation, and by citizens on their private premises. (ANI)

