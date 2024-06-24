TN: Death toll rises to 57 in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

The number of people who died in Tamil Nadu after consuming illicit liquor has risen to 57, according to updated information released by the district administration on Monday. A total of 156 people are undergoing treatment at various Government hospitals in the state after consuming illicit liquor.

A total of 110 persons are undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College hospital. Twelve persons are admitted at Puducherry 20 persons are undergoing treatment at Salem and four in Viluppuram government hospitals. A total of seven people including five men and two women who were undergoing treatment at hospitals in Tamil Nadu after consuming illicit liquor have been discharged, according to Kallakurichi District Magistrate.

So far, 32 persons have died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital, 18 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem. Four persons have died at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital and three at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said the state government will take care of the entire education and hostel expenses of children who have lost either one or both of their parents in the Kallakuruchi hooch tragedy.

The government will provide Rs 5000 monthly assistance until the age of 18 for children who have lost both their parents and Rs 5 lakh will be deposited immediately as a fixed deposit in the names of children who have lost both parents, Stalin said while speaking in the Assembly session today. After the minors turn 18, the amount can be withdrawn with interest, the chief minister said. Similarly, Rs 3 lakh will be deposited as a fixed deposit for children who have lost one parent.

Priority will be given to them in all government welfare schemes, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said. On the other hand, the CB-CID of Tamil Nadu police, which was handed over charge of investigating the tragedy, commenced a probe under SP Shantharam. As per the Kallakurichi Collector, seven people have been arrested in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)