Assam: RPF recover contraband goods worth more than Rs. 16.21 crore during January-May

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has recovered contraband goods worth more than Rs 1.22 crore from different locations of Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) during the period from 1st to 15th of June, 2024. RPF also apprehended 15 persons for alleged involvement in the transportation of contraband/smuggled goods during this period. Moreover, the RPF of N. F. Railway is regularly conducting drives to control the menace of touts. In recently conducted checks and drives over the zone from June 1 to 15, RPF apprehended 5 touts and recovered railway tickets worth above Rs. 90,000 from them.

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said that, during January - May 2024, RPF of N. F. Railway recovered contraband and smuggled goods worth more than Rs. 16.21 crore and apprehended 217 persons for involvement in the smuggling of contraband goods. "Moreover, 119 touts were also apprehended by RPF of NFR and recovered railway tickets worth more than Rs. 21.98 lakh during this period. All the apprehended persons were prosecuted under the relevant section of the Railways Act," Sabyasachi De said.

He further said that, in a recent incident on 13th June 2024, RPF & GRP of Guwahati conducted checking in train No. 15817 DN (Donyi Polo Express) at Guwahati railway station. "During checking, they apprehended two persons and recovered 89 gms Brown Sugar worth Rs. 17.80 Lakhs (approx.) from the train. Later, the apprehended persons along with the recovered Brown Sugar were handed over to OC/GRP/Guwahati for necessary legal action. Moreover, in an incident on June 9, 2024, the RPF team of Kishanganj and the CIB team of New Jalpaiguri jointly conducted a raid & search operation at the PRS counter of Aluabari Road railway station. During the raid, the team recovered 21 PRS Tickets, worth around Rs. 55,223 and apprehended one tout in this connection. A case was registered under section 143 of the Railways Act for further course of action," Sabyasachi De said. (ANI)

