Global Interest Surge in Alaska LNG Pipeline as Trump Touts Trillions in Investments

Japan, South Korea, and other countries express interest in partnering with the United States on a large Alaskan natural gas pipeline. U.S. President Donald Trump claims promised investments in the trillions for the project amid discussions on tariffs and energy cooperation. Key stakeholders are exploring collaborative opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:43 IST
In an address to Congress, President Donald Trump announced growing global interest in a significant infrastructure project: an expansive Alaskan natural gas pipeline. Japan, South Korea, and other nations have expressed intentions to join the U.S. in this ambitious endeavor, which Trump claims could generate investments worth trillions of dollars.

South Korea's industry minister, Ahn Duk-geun, was in Washington for discussions but noted that specific project details remain undecided. Meanwhile, South Korea and the U.S. have formed a working group to iron out particulars related to the pipeline and other trade issues, including tariffs and non-tariff barriers.

While the proposal faces hurdles, including cost and logistics, participating nations see potential strategic benefits by increasing their imports of U.S. gas. In parallel, Japan aims to negotiate tariff exemptions during its minister's upcoming visit to Washington, as it explores further cooperation on U.S. LNG imports.

