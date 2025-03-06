Mexico president touts "excellent" Trump call, promises collaboration

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she had an "excellent and respectful" call on Thursday with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, who agreed to pause U.S. tariffs on Mexican imports that are compliant with the existing USMCA trade deal.

In a post on X, Sheinbaum said the U.S. and Mexico would continue working together to stem the flow of the opioid fentanyl from Mexico into the United States, as well as to curb the trafficking of guns from the U.S. into Mexico.

