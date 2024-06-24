CAG inaugurates India's first 'Chadwick House: Navigating Audit Heritage' Museum at Shimla

By Suchitra Mukherjee The Comptroller and Auditor General of India inaugurated the 'Chadwick House: Navigating Audit Heritage' Museum at Shimla on Monday, marking a significant milestone in the preservation and celebration of the institution's rich heritage and contributions to the nation's governance.

The museum, located at Chadwick House, has been developed into a state-of-the-art facility that showcases the evolution, achievements, and milestones of the institution of CAG. Chadwick House, a significant landmark in Shimla, boasts a rich and extensive history. Its historical significance is further highlighted by Mahatma Gandhi's stay in 1946 during his visit to Shimla for the Cabinet Mission. Post-independence, in 1950, a training school for the Indian Audit and Accounts Service was started here.

With the training establishment moving, Chadwick House gradually fell into disrepair. Without proper care and maintenance, it was on the brink of demolition in 2018. At that juncture, the Supreme Audit Institution of India stepped in to safeguard its heritage. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the then owner, Prasar Bharati (All India Radio), in December 2020, kickstarting the process of establishing Chadwick House as a museum.

The museum is structured into ten distinct galleries, each designed to provide a detailed exploration of different facets of CAG's history, roles, and significance. Utilising graphic panels, videos, diorama sets, interactive displays, and artefacts, these galleries offer visitors a comprehensive understanding of the institution and its history. The museum's exhibits include historical documents, artefacts, and memorabilia, as well as photographic displays that trace the journey of the institution of CAG.

The museum features cutting-edge interactive displays, including digital archives, audio-visual presentations, and interactive kiosks that provide an immersive learning experience for visitors. In his inaugural address, Shri Girish Chandra Murmu emphasised the importance of the museum as a repository of knowledge and a source of inspiration for future generations of auditors.

He expressed happiness that the journey of the institution, one of the pillars of democracy contributing to good governance by ensuring integrity, transparency, and accountability, has been very effectively captured in the museum. He remarked, "Chadwick House has witnessed history being made, and henceforth, it should serve as a testament of our unwavering dedication to public service."

Following the inauguration, GC Murmu took a guided tour of the museum, exploring various exhibits that chronicle the history of auditing in India, significant audits, and notable contributions of the institution of CAG to the nation's governance. Interactive displays, dioramas, and multimedia presentations provide a vivid portrayal of eminent figures and institutional achievements.

The event was attended by members of the CAG's Audit Advisory Board, senior officers of state government, and other distinguished guests. (ANI)

