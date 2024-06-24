Left Menu

HADP's Promise: Revolutionizing Agriculture in Jammu & Kashmir

The Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) is set to transform Jammu and Kashmir's agriculture sector. Inaugurated by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the Litchi Festival, the initiative aims to address farmers' challenges and diversify income sources. The administration plans to convert 160 hectares for high-density litchi cultivation.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-06-2024 14:30 IST
HADP's Promise: Revolutionizing Agriculture in Jammu & Kashmir
The Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) is poised to revolutionize agriculture in Jammu and Kashmir, declared Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Speaking at the Litchi Festival and an agriculture exhibition, Sinha emphasized that HADP could tackle farmers' challenges and diversify their income streams.

The Lt Governor lauded the unique initiative as a testament to his administration's dedication to farmers' welfare and its resolve to uncover new opportunities for their prosperity. Progressive reforms and policies are already being rolled out to unleash the potential of the agriculture and horticulture sectors in the Union territory.

Sinha congratulated all stakeholders involved and called for united efforts to ensure HADP's effective implementation, especially in the Jammu division. He urged agricultural universities to engage in focused interventions to boost farmers' incomes in the litchi plantation sector.

The government's target is to transform 160 hectares of litchi cultivation land into a high-density plantation over the next few years, assuring the necessary administrative support. Sinha also praised farmers' contributions, particularly those inspiring small and marginal farmers towards crop diversification.

During the event, the Lt Governor visited various stalls set up by farmers and entrepreneurs, felicitating winners with the best stalls. Additionally, a book on litchi cultivation was launched to mark the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

