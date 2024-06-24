Left Menu

GM Financial Bank Withdraws Federal Deposit Insurance Application

General Motors Financial Co. has withdrawn its application for federal deposit insurance for its GM Financial Bank from the FDIC. This step involves the withdrawal of the interagency charter and federal deposit insurance application as part of further company adjustments.

Updated: 24-06-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 16:37 IST
General Motors Co:

* GM FINANCIAL BANK WITHDRAWS ITS APPLICATION FOR DEPOSIT INSURANCE

* GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL CO: WITHDRAWAL OF GM FINANCIAL BANK'S INTERAGENCY CHARTER AND FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE APPLICATION FROM FDIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

