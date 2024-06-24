"Encroachment on government land will be investigated": Mamata Banerjee in Howrah

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday chaired a meeting with the Howrah Municipal Corporation and said that the biggest problem with which the city is grappling with is encroachment and asserted that encroachment on government land will be investigated. During the meeting, the West Bengal Chief Minister said, "Government land has been encroached upon, Howrah Police and State Chief Secretary are directed to investigate, and action will be taken against whoever is behind this."

She added further, "Encroachment is the biggest problem, and people are being made to sit as soon as they see vacant space. Some people are taking money in return and some people are giving money." Talking about illegal construction in Howrah, she said, "Howrah is full of illegal construction, drain is not there yet."

She added further, "Why illegal construction is not being demolished? From officers to police, everyone is involved in extortion. Why are Sujit Bose's (Fire Minister) people encroaching illegally in Salt Lake? Why are the councillors there not working? They are elected representatives." Banerjee also spoke about the Teesta Treaty and claimed that decisions are being taken without consulting West Bengal. She said, "Anything is being done without talking to Bengal. There is no water in Teesta, yet water is being given to Bangladesh and that too without talking to us."

She added, "If a unilateral decision is taken, there will be agitation. Will send a letter to the Prime Minister regarding this today itself." Teesta River has a network of small channels with islands in between created by the large amounts of sediment carried down from the Himalayas accumulating on the river bed. This causes frequent floods and severe erosion of the river bank during the monsoon, and in the dry season the river basin faces a shortage of water.

Notably, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had said on June 22 that a joint technical committee will initiate discussions for renewal of the Ganges water sharing treaty and added that "conservation and management of the Teesta River" will also be undertaken in Bangladesh with suitable Indian assistance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)