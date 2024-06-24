Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman says water leakage at temple was expected because...

Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, said that the alleged water leakage at the Ram Mandir was "expected because the Guru Mandap is exposed to the sky." The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was held on January 22 this year.

"I am in Ayodhya. I saw the rainwater dropping from the first floor. This is expected because Guru Mandap is exposed to the sky as the second floor and completion of Shikhar will cover this opening. I also saw some seepage from the conduit as this work on the first floor is in progress. On completion, the conduit will be closed," Mishra told ANI on Monday. He further clarified that there is no design or construction issue with the temple and added that the Mandaps which are open may get rainwater drops which was debated but the decision was to keep them open as per Nagar architectural norms.

"There is no drainage in the Sanctum Santorum because all the Mandaps have measured slope for clearance of water and the water in Sanctum Santorum is manually absorbed. Moreover, the devotees are not performing Abhishek on the deity," he added. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das urged for a solution at the earliest to avoid any difficulties regarding darshan and puja during the monsoon.

"On the first set of rainfall itself, the insides of the temple were filled with water. Should have taken care during construction if something is missing that now water is coming inside. It is very important. One thing is there is no way to drain water and on the other side water keeps leaking from the top. A solution has to be found very soon or when the monsoon starts the pujas and darshan will be affected," Acharya Satyendra Das told ANI. According to the Ram Mandir Trust, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. (ANI)

