Delhi: Three injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Uttam Nagar area

Three people were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in a residential building in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said on Monday. The incident took place at around 2:30 pm in Uttam Nagar's Sanjay Enclave. Upon receiving the information, the fire department acted swiftly and immediately rushed to the spot.

According to the fire official, "The information about the fire in Sanjay Enclave of Uttam Nagar was received at around 2.30 pm, after which fire tenders were sent to control the fire. After about 2 hours of hard work, the fire was completely controlled. When the team reached there, it was found that the LPG cylinder of the house had exploded. At present, the reasons are being investigated." "Out of three injured people injured, one was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital, while the other two were discharged after primary treatment," he added.

Meanwhile, a team of police officials from the Bindapur police station also reached the spot and evacuated the building. During the investigation, it was found that a woman named Suman along with her son Nakul (18) was residing on the second floor of the building. Due to a blast of gas cylinder, the building caught fire and the wall of the building also collapsed.

Nakul got injured and he has already been shifted to hospital. Further investigation is underway.

On Saturday, two people were killed in an explosion at a fireball manufacturing factory in the Daulatabad Industrial Area of Gurugram, officials said. Upon receiving the information, around 24 fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Fire Officer Ramesh Kumar said that around three to four people were injured and shifted to the hospital. "We brought fire tenders from nearby fire stations and blasts were still happening then. Around 24 fire tenders were deployed in the operation. This factory manufactures fireballs, which are like a fire extinguisher. Nearby buildings suffered damage. We are being told that two deaths occurred and three to four injured people were shifted to hospitals before we reached here," Kumar said. (ANI)

