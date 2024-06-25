Remaining 281 MPs to take oath in Lok Sabha today

A total of 262 newly elected MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took oath on Monday, the inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha. The remaining 281 new members will take their oaths on Tuesday. Among the key leaders who will oath at the Parliament today include Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mahua Moitra, Supriya Sule and Kanimozhi.

Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJP was sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker of the House yesterday by President Draupadi Murmu. An official letter marking the list of business for the day in parliament mentioned, "Members who have not already taken the Oath or made the Affirmation, to do so, sign the Roll of Members and take their seats in the House."

Among the prominent members who took their oaths of office yesterday included Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy, Chirag Paswan, Kiren Rijiju, Nitin Gadkari, and Mansukh Mandaviya along with Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Giriraj Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, BJP MP Piyush Goyal, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took oaths as members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Addressing mediapersons outside the new Parliament building, PM Modi congratulated all the newly elected members and said that the new government will always strive to take everyone along and build consensus to serve the country. "Today is a proud day in parliamentary democracy; it is a day of glory. For the first time since independence, this oath ceremony is taking place in our new Parliament. Till now, this process used to take place in the old house. On this important day, I heartily welcome all the newly elected MPs, congratulate them all, and wish them all the best," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister thanked the people of the country for their support and for giving him a mandate to lead the country for a third consecutive time. "This formation of Parliament is to fulfil the resolutions of the common man of India. This is an opportunity to achieve new speed and new heights with new zeal and enthusiasm. The 18th Lok Sabha is starting today with the goal of building a developed India by 2047," he said.

"It is a matter of pride for every Indian that the world's biggest election was conducted in such a grand and glorious manner. More than 65 crore voters took part in the voting. If the citizens of our country have trusted a government for the third consecutive time, it means they have given their stamp of approval to the policies and intent of the government. I am grateful to each of you for your support and trust," PM Modi said. NDA holds a majority with 293 seats, with BJP having 240 seats and the Opposition INDIA bloc has 234 seats. (ANI)

