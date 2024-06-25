Left Menu

CARD91 Launches Revolutionary Nimbus with UPI Stack

CARD91 unveiled its cutting-edge Credit Line Management System (CLMS) named Nimbus, incorporating UPI Stack. This system enables Issuer Banks to craft bespoke credit schemes and ensures full regulatory compliance. Key features include high configurability, modular design, and seamless integration, aimed at transforming credit management and access.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 11:03 IST
In a significant development in the financial technology sector, CARD91, a prominent technology service provider, has introduced its innovative Credit Line Management System (CLMS) dubbed Nimbus. Integrated with the UPI Stack, Nimbus aims to encapsulate optimum convenience and regulatory compliance for Issuer Banks and their clients.

Nimbus empowers Issuer Banks to design and implement customized credit schemes, maintaining 100% compliance with legal standards. CARD91's system simplifies routine tasks, allowing banks to focus on their core business functions. Key features of Nimbus include high configurability, a modular framework, regulatory compliance, and seamless integration with banks' existing systems.

Ajay Pandey, CEO of CARD91, emphasized the transformative potential of integrating credit lines with UPI. He highlighted that Nimbus is tailored to meet the evolving needs of credit issuers and enhance borrower access, ultimately contributing to the financial empowerment of Bharat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

