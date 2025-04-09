Left Menu

Crackdown on Militancy: Key Arrests in Manipur

Security forces arrested three individuals, including two militants, for alleged extortion activities in various districts of Manipur, India. Among those arrested were an active cadre from the banned KCP outfit and a member of the outlawed PREPAK (Pro) group. Authorities also detained a suspect involved in extorting truck drivers.

Crackdown on Militancy: Key Arrests in Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Manipur have made significant arrests in a crackdown on militancy, apprehending three individuals for their alleged involvement in extortion across different districts.

Those arrested include an active member from the banned KCP group, apprehended in Imphal West, and a PREPAK (Pro) outlaw caught in Imphal East, according to police reports.

Police also nabbed a suspect from Kangpokpi district for extorting money from truck drivers, marking a crucial step in addressing illegal activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

