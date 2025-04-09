Deadly Walk: U.S. Aid Cuts Leave South Sudan Vulnerable to Cholera
U.S. aid cuts led to eight deaths, including five children, in South Sudan as local health services closed, according to Save the Children. The aid reductions negatively impact services vital for fighting diseases. While some U.S. emergency programs continue, widespread corruption in South Sudan challenges aid distribution.
Tragic news from South Sudan as U.S. aid cuts take an alarming toll. Among the victims were five children who died during a three-hour trek to seek medical treatment for cholera. The humanitarian organization, Save the Children, reports that these deaths highlight the direct consequences of the aid reduction.
These cuts, initiated by President Donald Trump's administration as part of the 'America First' agenda, have led to the closure of critical health services in the region. Christopher Nyamandi of Save the Children calls for global moral outrage, warning that millions of lives face risks from diseases due to funding cuts.
The U.S. State Department, though acknowledging ongoing aid efforts, contends with accusations of aiding corruption in South Sudan. Despite these claims, the health crisis continues to escalate, with Save the Children reducing its projected spending and the country's humanitarian challenges growing ever more dire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
'Korean American Student Sues Trump Administration Over Deportation Threat'
Days of 'corruption', 'inefficiency' are over now; Capital expenditure doubled in Budget to Rs 28,000 cr: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.
Delhi govt to issue cards to women for free-bus rides instead of pink tickets to curb corruption: CM Rekha Gupta.
Exoneration at Last: Blatter and Platini Cleared of Corruption Charges
Delhi Embarks on Corruption-Free Free Bus Travel for Women