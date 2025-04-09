Left Menu

Deadly Walk: U.S. Aid Cuts Leave South Sudan Vulnerable to Cholera

U.S. aid cuts led to eight deaths, including five children, in South Sudan as local health services closed, according to Save the Children. The aid reductions negatively impact services vital for fighting diseases. While some U.S. emergency programs continue, widespread corruption in South Sudan challenges aid distribution.

Updated: 09-04-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 09:54 IST
Deadly Walk: U.S. Aid Cuts Leave South Sudan Vulnerable to Cholera
Tragic news from South Sudan as U.S. aid cuts take an alarming toll. Among the victims were five children who died during a three-hour trek to seek medical treatment for cholera. The humanitarian organization, Save the Children, reports that these deaths highlight the direct consequences of the aid reduction.

These cuts, initiated by President Donald Trump's administration as part of the 'America First' agenda, have led to the closure of critical health services in the region. Christopher Nyamandi of Save the Children calls for global moral outrage, warning that millions of lives face risks from diseases due to funding cuts.

The U.S. State Department, though acknowledging ongoing aid efforts, contends with accusations of aiding corruption in South Sudan. Despite these claims, the health crisis continues to escalate, with Save the Children reducing its projected spending and the country's humanitarian challenges growing ever more dire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

