Preventing Nuclear Chaos: A Global Mission
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasized the need for major powers to unite in preventing the world from descending into nuclear chaos. He underscored the collective responsibility to maintain stability in a multipolar world.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday that major powers should stop the world from sliding into nuclear chaos.
"Our common task is to prevent the world and the multipolar world, above all, from sliding into nuclear chaos," Ryabkov said.
