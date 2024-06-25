Sarbananda Sonowal Highlights Progress and Future Plans for India's Inland Waterways

Today, the Hon’ble Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, visited the Noida Head Office of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI). During his visit, Shri Sonowal received a comprehensive briefing on the status of India's 111 National Waterways, emphasizing their role in promoting sustainable transportation alongside roadways and railways.

Key Discussions and Initiatives:

Development of National Waterways: Shri Sonowal stressed the importance of enhancing national waterways to boost passenger and freight movement. He commended efforts to promote river cruise tourism and innovative projects like the introduction of Hybrid Electric Catamaran vessels and India’s first Hydrogen Vessel.

Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP): Reviewing progress on the World Bank-funded project for National Waterway 1 (River Ganga), the Minister noted infrastructure enhancements, including Multi-Modal Terminals at Varanasi, Sahibganj, and Haldia, and an Inter-Modal Terminal at Kalughat. These developments aim to facilitate freight movement and improve connectivity, with community jetties installed to benefit riverside communities.

Economic and Environmental Commitment: "MoPSW is committed to developing a robust inland water transport system. By enhancing India’s national waterways, MoPSW and IWAI aim to boost economic growth and ensure efficient, sustainable transportation, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'New India' with world-class infrastructure," said Shri Sonowal.

Five-Year Action Plan and Collaboration:

New National Waterways Development: Shri Sonowal unveiled a five-year action plan to develop new national waterways, emphasizing river cruises to boost tourism. He highlighted the collaboration with Northeastern Region (NER) states to ensure effective implementation of projects.

Overcoming Challenges: Addressing human resource issues and challenges in the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route, the Minister proposed innovative solutions to expedite Inland Water Transport (IWT) work in Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, leveraging technology and interstate cooperation.

North Eastern Region Focus: Shri Sonowal assessed interventions promoting IWT in the North Eastern Region, especially on NW 2, 16, and 31 (Brahmaputra, Barak, and Dhansiri rivers in Assam). Enhancing regional connectivity with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar was also evaluated.

Technological Advancements:

Navigation and Data Systems: IWAI showcased new technological initiatives like the Portal for Assets and Navigational Information (PANI), River Information System (RIS), and the Central Database and National River Traffic and Navigation System. These advancements aim to improve navigation and data management for cargo and cruise movements.

Commitment to Growth and Sustainability:

Cargo Movement Increase: The cargo movement on national waterways has surged to over 133 million tons, recording a CAGR growth of 22.1% from FY 2014 to FY 2024. IWAI aims to increase the modal share of freight movement through IWT from 2% to 5%, with traffic volume targets exceeding 200 MMT by 2030 and more than 500 MMT by 2047, as per the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

Investment and Infrastructure: An investment of ₹45,000 crore is planned for developing river cruise tourism, with ₹35,000 crore earmarked for cruise vessels and ₹10,000 crore for cruise terminal infrastructure by 2047. Additionally, ₹15,200 crore has been allocated to enhance inland waterways for cargo trade, expected to boost trade volume significantly.

Environmental Commitment:

Green Vessels: The Harit Nauka Guidelines underline MoPSW's commitment to sustainable passenger transport through waterways, promoting low-emission fuels (CNG/LNG/electric/hydrogen/methanol) for inland vessel operations.

In a symbolic gesture of growth and prosperity, Shri Sonowal planted a sapling at the IWAI premises, reinforcing the Ministry's dedication to environmental sustainability and future growth.