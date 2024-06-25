NHAI Organises International Workshop on Global Navigation Satellite System Based Tolling

To provide a seamless and barrier-free tolling experience on National Highways, the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), a company promoted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), organized a day-long international workshop in New Delhi on the ‘Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based Electronic Toll Collection in India’. This workshop provided a unique platform for industry and global experts to discuss various aspects related to the smooth implementation of a free-flow tolling system based on GNSS technology in India.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, was the Chief Guest at the event. Other notable attendees included Shri Ajay Tamta, Union Minister of State, MoRTH; Shri Harsh Malhotra, Union Minister of State, MoRTH & Corporate Affairs; Shri Anurag Jain, Secretary, MoRTH; Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman NHAI; Shri Vishal Chauhan, Member (Administration) NHAI & CMD IHMCL; Shri S.P. Singh, Joint Secretary (Logistics) MoRTH, along with senior officials from various departments and international industry experts from the US and Europe. Representatives from IITs, NIC, NPCI, C-DAC, HOA(I), NHBF, IRF, SIAM, financial institutions, and leading global technology companies were also present.

Multiple panel discussions were held during the workshop, where industrial and technical professionals, along with global GNSS experts, deliberated on different aspects including On-Board Units (OBU), commercial vehicles and NH fee rules, toll charger software, the role of issuer entities, and the essential road infrastructure needed for the successful implementation of a multi-lane free-flow GNSS-based Electronic Toll Collection system in India.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari stated, “GNSS technology enhances navigation and positioning, playing a crucial role in modernizing toll collection systems, ensuring seamless travel, and reducing congestion on our roads. We are continuously working towards easing citizens' lives, making governance more transparent, and providing faster services.”

Shri Anurag Jain, Secretary, MoRTH, added, “The participation of many global experts on GNSS in today’s workshop is a testimony to the belief that the world has in India’s growth story. We are working to realize the vision of a developed India by 2047, and the implementation of GNSS will be one of the important steps towards that goal.”

Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman NHAI, emphasized, “Over the past decade, the road network has expanded manifold, and National Highways carry over 70% of the country's freight along with passenger traffic. Implementing GNSS will immensely contribute not only towards the growth of our economy but will also make barrierless tolling a reality for our citizens.”

Shri Vishal Chauhan, Member (Admin), NHAI & CMD, IMHCL, summarized the key takeaways and outlined the way forward from the panel discussions held during the international workshop.

The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based Tolling is a barrier-free method of Electronic Toll Collection wherein road users are charged based on the distance they have traveled on the tolled Highway stretch.

NHAI plans to implement the GNSS-based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system within the existing FASTag ecosystem, initially using a hybrid model where both RFID-based ETC and GNSS-based ETC will operate simultaneously. Dedicated GNSS lanes will be available at toll plazas, allowing vehicles using the GNSS-based ETC to pass through freely. As GNSS-based ETC becomes more widespread, all lanes will eventually be converted to GNSS lanes.

The implementation of the GNSS-based Electronic Toll Collection in India will facilitate the smooth movement of vehicles along the National Highways and is envisaged to provide many benefits to highway users, such as barrierless free-flow tolling leading to a hassle-free riding experience and distance-based tolling. The GNSS-based Electronic Toll Collection will also help to plug leakages and check toll evaders, resulting in a more efficient toll collection system across the country.