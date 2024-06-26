International Solar Festival 2024: Paving the Way for a Solar-Powered Future

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) has announced that it will host the inaugural International Solar Festival in New Delhi on September 5-6, 2024, as revealed by Dr. Ajay Mathur, Director General, ISA, during a distinguished gathering in the city. The event will feature significant figures, including Shri Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), and legendary Olympian Saina Nehwal.

Key representatives from ISA member countries such as Argentina, Israel, and Spain, among others, will convene to discuss pragmatic, affordable solar energy solutions. The festival is poised to fast-track global efforts towards accessible clean energy and sustainable development.

Dr. Mathur highlighted the profound impact of solar energy on underserved communities, emphasizing its role in job creation, economic stimulation, and emission reduction. The festival will be a collaborative platform that includes businesses, youth, academia, and communities, aiming to unlock solar energy's full potential through innovative partnerships and significant investments.

