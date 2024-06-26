State Highway 1 Through Brynderwyn Hills Reopens After Four-Month Closure

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has announced the reopening of State Highway 1 through the Brynderwyn Hills from midnight tonight, following a four-month closure for critical recovery and maintenance works.

“Northlanders, local businesses, drivers, and freight operators will be relieved to have this important lifeline open. The Government thanks them for their patience as these critical works have been carried out,” said Minister Brown.

Additional slips on the corridor towards the end of April caused delays to the planned reopening, and the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) used this extended closure period to complete further maintenance work.

“I thank the more than 900 workers, many of them Northlanders, who have worked day and night in very challenging conditions to get this critical route reopened as soon as possible," Brown added.

Northland has faced numerous challenges with road closures, delays, and recent power disruptions. The Government has collaborated with Northlanders and various agencies to address these issues.

“We know that the Brynderwyns is a crucial connection to and from Northland for both people and freight, so getting it opened has been a priority,” said Brown.

“These extensive works have strengthened the resilience of this corridor, while the Government prioritises an alternative to the Brynderwyns as a new Road of National Significance, as part of the National-NZ First Coalition agreement.”

“With the road opening tonight, I want to encourage all New Zealanders once again to support, visit, and explore everything that Northland has to offer,” Brown concluded.