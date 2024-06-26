Left Menu

State Highway 1 Through Brynderwyn Hills Reopens After Four-Month Closure

“We know that the Brynderwyns is a crucial connection to and from Northland for both people and freight, so getting it opened has been a priority,” said Brown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 26-06-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 17:10 IST
State Highway 1 Through Brynderwyn Hills Reopens After Four-Month Closure
Additional slips on the corridor towards the end of April caused delays to the planned reopening, and the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) used this extended closure period to complete further maintenance work.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has announced the reopening of State Highway 1 through the Brynderwyn Hills from midnight tonight, following a four-month closure for critical recovery and maintenance works.

“Northlanders, local businesses, drivers, and freight operators will be relieved to have this important lifeline open. The Government thanks them for their patience as these critical works have been carried out,” said Minister Brown.

Additional slips on the corridor towards the end of April caused delays to the planned reopening, and the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) used this extended closure period to complete further maintenance work.

“I thank the more than 900 workers, many of them Northlanders, who have worked day and night in very challenging conditions to get this critical route reopened as soon as possible," Brown added.

Northland has faced numerous challenges with road closures, delays, and recent power disruptions. The Government has collaborated with Northlanders and various agencies to address these issues.

“We know that the Brynderwyns is a crucial connection to and from Northland for both people and freight, so getting it opened has been a priority,” said Brown.

“These extensive works have strengthened the resilience of this corridor, while the Government prioritises an alternative to the Brynderwyns as a new Road of National Significance, as part of the National-NZ First Coalition agreement.”

“With the road opening tonight, I want to encourage all New Zealanders once again to support, visit, and explore everything that Northland has to offer,” Brown concluded.

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024