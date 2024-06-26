CISF takes over security of NTPC-Coal Mining Project in Hazaribagh

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday took over the security of the NTPC-Coal Mining Project (CMP) in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh. This unit is headed by a commandant rank officer, said the CISF in a statement.

With this induction, the total units under CISF security cover have risen to 358 as of date. The CISF will provide round-the-clock armed security cover to the NTPC-Coal Mining Project (CMP).

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate, with roots planted way back in 1975 to accelerate power development in India. Since, then, it has established itself as the major power generator, with a capacity of approximately 68 GW. NTPC Ltd, the country's largest power producer, has made a debut in captive coal production. The induction ceremony was graced by Faiz Taiyab, Head of Project, Coal Mining Project Barwadih, D P Parihar, DIG CISF, CCL HQrs Ranchi, Rajneesh Rastogi, CGM, HR CMHQ, Sandeep Kumar S, Sr Comdt, Mruthyunjaya Swamy D, DC. Other officers and personnel of CISF and NTPC-Coal Mining Project (CMP) Hazaribagh were present during the occasion.

The CISF security umbrella includes India's most critical infrastructure facilities like nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants etc. In addition, the CISF also protects important government buildings, iconic heritage monuments and the Delhi Metro. The CISF also has a specialized VIP Security vertical providing round the clock security to important protectees, as per the CISF official website. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)