Left Menu

SEBI Eases Insider Trading Rules: Key Changes for Company Insiders

SEBI has streamlined the 'trading plans' framework for company insiders with access to unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI). The new rules, effective in 90 days, shorten the cool-off period to four months, allow for price limits within 20% of the closing price, and mandate strict compliance and reporting protocols.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:07 IST
SEBI Eases Insider Trading Rules: Key Changes for Company Insiders
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India's capital markets regulator, SEBI, has updated its 'trading plans' framework, offering more flexibility to company insiders with access to unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI).

The revamped rules, effective within 90 days, reduce the minimum cool-off period between disclosure and trading plan execution from six to four months. This adjustment allows top-level management, perpetually in possession of UPSI, to trade in a compliant manner.

Additionally, insiders can now set price limits within +/-20% of the closing price at submission. Any trade outside these limits won't proceed. Upon plan approval, compliance officers must notify stock exchanges within two trading days. If insiders fail to implement plans, they must inform compliance officers, who will then present these cases to the Audit Committee for a justified review. The updated rules emphasize transparency and regulatory adherence, allowing insiders limited trading windows to meet various obligations, including creeping acquisitions and share disposal from exercised stock options.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024