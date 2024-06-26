Left Menu

Tripura: 4 Bangladeshi women, 1 Indian arrested at Agartala Railway Station

The arrested individuals are identified as Meem Sultana (23), Rubaiya Sultana alias Asha (20), Ritu Begam (28), and Jyoti Khatun (20) all residents of Bangladesh. The Indian citizen was identified as Kashem Miah (24), a resident of Sepahijala, Tripura.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:49 IST
Tripura: 4 Bangladeshi women, 1 Indian arrested at Agartala Railway Station
Tripura: 4 Bangladeshi women; 1 Indian arrested at Agartala railway station (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four Bangladeshi women and one Indian citizen were arrested at Agartala railway station shortly before they were about to board trains to Ahmedabad and Pune. The arrested individuals are identified as Meem Sultana (23), Rubaiya Sultana alias Asha (20), Ritu Begam (28), and Jyoti Khatun (20) all residents of Bangladesh. The Indian citizen was identified as Kashem Miah (24), a resident of Sepahijala, Tripura.

The arrests were made by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Agartala station. The detained Banglacdeshi individuals had reportedly entered India illegally from Bangladesh.

The investigation revealed that some of the Bangladeshi nationals intended to travel to Ahmedabad, while others were planning to go to Pune by train. Md Kashem Miah, a resident of Sepahijala in Tripura, is believed to be the facilitator, helping in the illegal entry and travel of these individuals within India.

The GRP has registered a case at the Agartala Police Station, and the accused will be presented in His Majesty's Court tomorrow. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges of illegal immigration and the need for stringent border control measures.

The authorities have intensified their efforts to curb such activities and ensure the safety and security of the nation. Further investigations are underway to uncover more details about the network involved in this illegal immigration operation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024