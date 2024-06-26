Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Assam

3.2, On June 26, 2024, 21

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 23:01 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Assam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck Assam late on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Karbi Anglong district at a depth of 25 kilometres, the NCS stated.

The earthquake occurred at 9.54 pm, according to NCS. "EQ of M: 3.2, On June 26, 2024, 21:54:10 IST, Lat: 26.29 N, Long: 93.22 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam," the NCS said in a post on 'X'.

Further details are awaited. Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Bishnupur area of the Bankura district at a depth of 25 kilometres, the NCS stated. The earthquake occurred at 7:09 pm, according to NCS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024