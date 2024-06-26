Left Menu

Tripura University to introduce NCC as elective subject in colleges

Tripura University has announced that the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will be incorporated as a subject in colleges under its jurisdiction.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 23:27 IST
Tripura University has announced that the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will be incorporated as a subject in colleges under its jurisdiction. The announcement was made by Professor Ganga Prasad Prasain, Vice-Chancellor of Tripura University, who received the honorary Colonel Rank from the NCC, Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

The rank was conferred on Professor Prasain by Brigadier Kapil Sood, Group Commander, NCC HQ, Silchar, in a ceremony held at the university premises in an event, held on June 26. Brigadier Kapil Sood, while speaking to ANI, said that only 19 vicechancellors in the country have been appointed as honorary Colonels in the Indian Army, NCC for their role in implementing the National Education Policy of 2020.

"Today is a momentous occasion for us that we were able to honour Professor Ganga Prasad, the Vice Chancellor of Tripura University. Only 19 vicechancellors in the country have been given and bestowed the honour of Honorary Colonel in the Indian Army, NCC for their contributions in implementing the National Education Policy of 2020, where NCC has been introduced as an elective subject... So, we came here today to pep the honorary Colonel Professor Ganga Prasad and congratulate him on this momentous occasion," Brigadier Kapil Sood told ANI. Professor Ganga Prasad Prasain, Vice-Chancellor of Tripiura University, stated that NCC should be integrated into all schools, colleges, and universities to instill a sense of patriotism in the youth.

"The Director of NCC, Government of India, honoured me today with the title of Honorary Colonel. I am very happy to receive this title. I have been a cadet of NCC since my student life and consider NCC to be an important subject. I believe NCC should be taught in all schools, colleges, and universities because it will inspire patriotism among the youth. Additionally, youths like us will stand ready to serve the country in times of need," Professor Ganga Prasad Prasain said. (ANI)

