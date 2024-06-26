"Training of officials at all levels will be completed soon": Himachal ADGP on new criminal laws

With the aim of familiarising the media with the provisions of the three new criminal laws--Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023--which are set to come into force on July 1, 2024, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, organised 'Vartalap' in Shimla on Wednesday. Vartalap is part of a series of media workshops being organised across the country to improve the understanding of criminal laws among the media.

The Chief Guest and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Himachal Pradesh, Abhishek Trivedi said that all cases registered since the stroke of midnight on July 1, 2024 will be tried as per the new criminal laws. He informed that the preparation for moving to the new system has been going on in full swing. "Training of all officials, at all levels, is being done and will be completed soon. Judicial officers, forensic officers, and prison officials - whoever is involved in the administration of criminal justice - need training. We made master trainers, and then master trainers at every police station. Advanced-level training is being given to officials of rank head constable and above," Trivedi said.

Stating that many changes have been introduced as per the needs of the changing times, the ADGP said that technology has been given a lot of force under the new laws. "The new laws will bring uniformity across the nation in the filing of e-FIRs. The thrust is on mobile phones and applications. Any seizure will now have to be accompanied by videography," Trivedi added.

The ADGP also informed about a free app called Sankalan made by the National Crime Records Bureau. "The app provides information on old sections in Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act and their corresponding new sections under the respective new criminal law," Trivedi said. Speaking about the importance of public awareness, the ADGP said that every person is impacted by this, and everyone should learn about the laws and spread awareness.

"Bureau of Police Research and Development has made videos available. The impact of this is big and will be seen in some years to come. It was very necessary," Trivedi added. The ADGP further asserted that the entire criminal justice system and society as a whole will benefit from the new laws. "It will make the system transparent, strong and effective," he added.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will have 358 sections (instead of 511 sections in the IPC). A total of 20 new crimes have been added to the bill, and the imprisonment sentence has been increased for 33 of them. The amount of the fine has been increased in 83 crimes and mandatory minimum punishment has been introduced in 23 crimes. The penalty of community service has been introduced for six crimes and 19 sections have been repealed or removed from the bill. Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita will have 531 sections (in place of 484 sections of CrPC). A total of 177 provisions have been changed in the bill, and nine new sections as well as 39 new sub-sections have been added to it. The draft act has added 44 new provisions and clarifications. Timelines have been added to 35 sections and audio-video provision has been added at 35 places.

A total of 14 sections have been repealed and removed from the bill, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will have 170 provisions (instead of the original 167 provisions), and a total of 24 provisions have been changed. Two new provisions and six sub-provisions have been added and six provisions have been repealed or deleted from the bill. (ANI)

