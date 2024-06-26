Digvijaya Singh criticizes government, claims recruitment, entrance exams have become "business"

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has voiced strong criticism against the current government's handling of recruitment and entrance examinations, alleging that they have become a commercial enterprise. "Government recruitments and entrance examinations have become a business in the double engine government. It is continuously happening and no control over it," Singh said amid the alleged NEET exam paper leak controversy.

He further specifically called for the resignation of NEET chairman Pradeep Joshi. Earlier in the day, the Special CBI Court in Patna has sent two accused in the NEET question paper leak case to be placed on CBI remand following a request from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Accused Baldev Kumar Alias Chintu and Mukesh Kumar were remanded to the custody of CBI, which is probing the NEET-UG question paper leak case. At present, 18 accused have been placed in custody for interrogation. The hearing in the NEET paper leak case was completed today on the bench of CBI Special Judicial Magistrate Harsh Vardhan Singh.

The CBI gave its decision in the CBI court on the application to take the accused on remand. The court sent the accused, Chintu Kumar and Mukesh Kumar, on CBI remand.

Now the CBI will take them on remand and conduct further interrogation. The government has postponed the NEET-PG 2024 examinations following rising controversy regarding alleged "irregularities" in the NEET-UG exam held on May 5.

The Bihar government issued a notification on Monday regarding handing over the NEET-UG paper leak case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This comes after the central government entrusted the CBI with the matter of alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam in 2024 for a comprehensive investigation.

Notably, the Bihar government handed over the investigation of alleged irregularities in the 2024 NEET-UG exam to the CBI for a thorough probe. After taking over the probe into the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG exams in 2024, the CBI formed special teams to investigate the case, the central agency said in a statement on Sunday.

The NTA, which conducted the NEET-UG exams, is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in the exams.This resulted in several protests across the country, with protestors and political parties demanding to disband the NTA. An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 out of 720, which added to the concerns. (ANI)

