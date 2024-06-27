Left Menu

Mapuche Group Ends Protest at Vaca Muerta Shale Formation

An indigenous Mapuche group ended their protest at Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale formation, which had blocked access to the Loma "La Lata" field, affecting oil and gas production. The protest, driven by a local gas shortage, lasted over 24 hours, jeopardizing supply to Buenos Aires and nearby areas.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 04:32 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 04:32 IST
An indigenous Mapuche group has ended their protest by Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale formation which blocked access to the Loma "La Lata" field and impacted oil and gas production, a source at state-run company YPF said on Wednesday.

The protest, started by the indigenous group as they were upset with a local gas shortage, hit production activities at the field's main operators. "The community committed to allow the safe entrance of the workers and thus the gas supply can be normalized in the next few hours," the source said.

The protest started earlier this week in the Vaca Muerta area, located in western Neuquen province and one of world's largest shale formations, which is also by far Argentina's most important source of domestic oil and gas. The blockade lasted more than 24 hours and put at risk the capital Buenos Aires and surrounding areas supply during times of peak demand, the source added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

