Japan Mandates Gender Reporting in Management

Japan is set to require companies with over 300 employees to report statistics on women in management positions. This proposed rule aims to enhance gender equality and is applicable to both publicly listed and privately held firms.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 07:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 07:07 IST
NIKKEI:

* JAPAN TO REQUIRE COMPANIES TO REPORT ON WOMEN IN MANAGEMENT - NIKKEI

* PROPOSED RULE IN JAPAN TO APPLY TO ALL COS WITH MORE THAN 300 EMPLOYEES, BOTH PUBLICLY LISTED & PRIVATELY HELD - NIKKEI Further company coverage: [ ]

