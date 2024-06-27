Japan Mandates Gender Reporting in Management
Japan is set to require companies with over 300 employees to report statistics on women in management positions. This proposed rule aims to enhance gender equality and is applicable to both publicly listed and privately held firms.
Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 07:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 07:07 IST
NIKKEI:
* JAPAN TO REQUIRE COMPANIES TO REPORT ON WOMEN IN MANAGEMENT - NIKKEI
* PROPOSED RULE IN JAPAN TO APPLY TO ALL COS WITH MORE THAN 300 EMPLOYEES, BOTH PUBLICLY LISTED & PRIVATELY HELD - NIKKEI Further company coverage: [ ]
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hospital Bribery Scandal: Employees Accused in Porsche Crash Case
Former SpaceX Employees Sue Elon Musk Over Alleged Sexual Harassment and Hostile Work Environment
Labour's Economic Revival Plan: Boosting UK Companies with Pension Investments
Innovation is priority for companies but only a minuscule are innovation ready: BCG
Rajkot Game Zone Tragedy: Civic Employees Forged Documents to Evade Arrest