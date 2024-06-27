Left Menu

Delhi Water Minister and AAP leader Atishi was discharged from Lok Nayak Hospital on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:35 IST
Delhi Water Minister Atishi discharged from Lok Nayak Hospital
Visuals from hospital (Image/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Water Minister and AAP leader Atishi was discharged from Lok Nayak Hospital on Thursday. She was brought to the hospital on Tuesday after her health deteriorated during her indefinite hunger strike over the Delhi water crisis and supply of water from Haryana.

Atishi started her indefinite hunger strike, protesting for Haryana to release Delhi's water share on June 22. Earlier on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the indefinite strike called by Delhi Minister Atishi against the water crisis has been called off but they will continue to raise the issue in Parliament by mobilising the opposition parties.

Addressing a press conference here today, Singh said, "Atishi has been on a hunger strike for 5 days. Her health was deteriorating. Doctors had been asking her to break the strike. Her health started worsening yesterday night. Her sugar level was 43. Her lowest sugar level was 36. Doctors suggested that she had to be admitted immediately; otherwise, she might lose her life. She was admitted to LNJP at 3:30-4 am in the ICU. She is still in the ICU. We are also writing to the PM to release Delhi's water. The indefinite hunger strike is being stopped but we will raise our voice in Parliament." The AAP has alleged that the neighbouring state of Haryana is supplying 100 million gallons per day (MGD) less water every day, which has severely affected the lives of 28 lakh people in Delhi, adding to the problem of water shortage.

The issue of water shortage arose with the high temperatures and heat waves in the national capital. The people of Delhi have been counting on water tankers to avail their daily requirements of water.

Amid soaring temperatures, these scenes have become a daily occurrence in many areas of the national capital since the start of the summer season this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

