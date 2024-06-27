Iraq's Oil Export Surge: May Sees Over 104 Million Barrels
In May, Iraq's oil exports reached a significant milestone, totaling 104.130 million barrels, according to the Oil Ministry. This surge highlights Iraq's strong presence in the global oil market and its potential for economic growth.
June 27 (Reuters) -
* IRAQ MAY OIL EXPORTS AT 104.130 MILLION BARRELS, SAYS OIL MINISTRY
