Iraq's April Oil Export Surge: Over 102 Million Barrels Streaming Out
In April, Iraq's oil exports reached an impressive 102.386 million barrels, showcasing the nation's significant role in the global oil market. The substantial volume emphasizes Iraq's capacity and strategic importance in the energy sector.
Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:50 IST
IRAQI OIL MINISTRY:
* IRAQ APRIL OIL EXPORTS AT 102.386 MILLION BARRELS
