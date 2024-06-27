Left Menu

Health Minister JP Nadda appointed Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Union Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda has been appointed Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:07 IST
Health Minister JP Nadda appointed Leader of House in Rajya Sabha
Union Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Union Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda has been appointed Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed about the appointment of Jagat Prakash Nadda as the Leader of the House on the first day of the 264th session of the Upper House of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the House when the announcement was made. Nadda replaces Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who was the Leader of the Upper House, and has been elected to Lok Sabha.

Nadda assumed charge as Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare on June 11. He is also the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Nadda, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, served as the Union Health Minister in the BJP-led NDA government from 2014-19.

He is a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat. The 264th Session of Rajya Sabha commenced today June 27 and will conclude on July 3.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on June 24 and newly-elected members took oath. President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of two Houses on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

