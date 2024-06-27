WWII Bomb Discovered Near Tesla Factory in Germany to be Detonated
A 250-kilogram World War II bomb was discovered near Tesla's factory in Gruenheide, Germany, and will be detonated this weekend. The bomb was found in a forest area next to the electric vehicle manufacturer's plant. The local authorities and climate activists are responding to this historical find.
A World War II bomb that was found near Tesla's factory in Gruenheide, just outside Berlin, will be detonated in a controlled manner this weekend, according to local media. Rbb, a Brandenburg-based broadcaster, quoted local authorities as saying that the 250-kilogram bomb had been found in the forest next to the U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer's plant.
The municipality's public order office was not available for comment. Since the end of February, climate activists have set up a camp in the forest to protest against the expansion of the factory in the area.
Unexploded bombs are often found in Germany, which had many of its major cities bombed to ruins during the war.
