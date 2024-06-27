Left Menu

WWII Bomb Discovered Near Tesla Factory in Germany to be Detonated

A 250-kilogram World War II bomb was discovered near Tesla's factory in Gruenheide, Germany, and will be detonated this weekend. The bomb was found in a forest area next to the electric vehicle manufacturer's plant. The local authorities and climate activists are responding to this historical find.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:39 IST
WWII Bomb Discovered Near Tesla Factory in Germany to be Detonated
AI Generated Representative Image

A World War II bomb that was found near Tesla's factory in Gruenheide, just outside Berlin, will be detonated in a controlled manner this weekend, according to local media. Rbb, a Brandenburg-based broadcaster, quoted local authorities as saying that the 250-kilogram bomb had been found in the forest next to the U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer's plant.

The municipality's public order office was not available for comment. Since the end of February, climate activists have set up a camp in the forest to protest against the expansion of the factory in the area.

Unexploded bombs are often found in Germany, which had many of its major cities bombed to ruins during the war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024