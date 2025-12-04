Left Menu

Dictated peace in Ukraine would jeopardize Europe's security, Berlin warns

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-12-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 18:59 IST
Dictated peace in Ukraine would jeopardize Europe's security, Berlin warns
  • Country:
  • Germany

A dictated peace for Ukraine would be disastrous not only for Kyiv but also jeopardize Europe's security, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius warned on Thursday.

Addressing parliament, he called on European nations not to let down in their support for Ukraine.

"A dictated peace would be disastrous for Europe...because a Ukraine which is militarily beaten or potentially even defeated at the negotiation table, destabilized domestically through Russian influence, would put Europe's security at risk," Pistorius said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged with explosives offence

Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged wi...

 United States
2
A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

 Global
3
Uttarakhand begins pre-revision exercise to verify voters from 2003 rolls

Uttarakhand begins pre-revision exercise to verify voters from 2003 rolls

 India
4
UPDATE 4-FBI arrests man suspected of planting bombs on eve of Jan 6, 2021 Capitol riot

UPDATE 4-FBI arrests man suspected of planting bombs on eve of Jan 6, 2021 C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025