Dictated peace in Ukraine would jeopardize Europe's security, Berlin warns

A dictated peace for Ukraine would be disastrous not only for Kyiv but also jeopardize Europe's security, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius warned on Thursday.

Addressing parliament, he called on European nations not to let down in their support for Ukraine.

"A dictated peace would be disastrous for Europe...because a Ukraine which is militarily beaten or potentially even defeated at the negotiation table, destabilized domestically through Russian influence, would put Europe's security at risk," Pistorius said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)