Pushkar Singh Dhami issues directives for timely resolution of CM helpline complaints

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while reviewing the CM Helpline through a virtual medium from Uttarakhand Sadan, New Delhi on Thursday directed officials to ensure timely resolution of all complaints received on the CM Helpline and the pending complaints should be resolved in the next 15 days. Pending complaints must be resolved positively within the next 15 days. Dhami has given strict instructions for departmental officials to seek clarification from officers who have not logged into the CM Helpline portal in the past month. If satisfactory reasons are not provided, action will be taken against the concerned officers.

The Chief Minister emphasized that any future laxity in departmental work will hold the departmental secretary and head of the department responsible. He directed officers from block-level positions to departmental secretaries to regularly communicate with complainants to address public grievances, advocating for harmonious dialogue. Dhami also instructed all District Magistrates to prepare a roster for BDC (Block Development Committee) meetings in their districts, ensuring 100% attendance of related departmental officers. District-level officers should also attend these meetings, with the District Magistrate and Chief Development Officer aiming to be present at every BDC meeting.

He also called for regular organization of Tehsil Diwas by all District Magistrates, with senior district officers participating to resolve public issues. Information on the resolution of complaints during Tehsil Diwas should be uploaded to the Chief Minister Jan-Samarpan Tehsil Diwas portal regularly. Expressing displeasure over complaints pending for more than 180 days, the CM directed departmental secretaries to resolve these issues swiftly, with specific attention to the demands mentioned in the complaints. The objective, he emphasized, should be to resolve, not merely close, complaints.

Regular training in line with the CM Helpline module should be conducted, ensuring that concerned officers attend. Dhami instructed all departmental secretaries and heads to review the CM Helpline-1905 in the second week of each month, resolving complaints promptly and uploading minutes of review meetings on the portal regularly. During the meeting, the Chief Minister personally spoke to seven complainants via the CM Helpline. Issues of three complainants were resolved, while Dhami assured the remaining four that their problems would be addressed soon.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also launched the CM Helpline WhatsApp chatbot, encouraging awareness through various social media platforms. (ANI)

